News / World

EU unveils COVID-19 pass to fuel tourism

AFP
  23:16 UTC+8, 2021-05-25       0
European Union leaders on Tuesday welcomed the introduction of a bloc-wide COVID-19 pass that they hope will unlock a tourist surge this summer.
AFP
  23:16 UTC+8, 2021-05-25       0
EU unveils COVID-19 pass to fuel tourism
AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Malta's Prime Minister Robert Abela during the second day of the EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels on Tuesday.

European Union leaders on Tuesday welcomed the introduction of a bloc-wide COVID-19 pass that they hope will unlock a tourist surge this summer.

The 27 member states would like the EU Digital COVID Certificate, to be launched July 1 for citizens and residents, to turn the page on coronavirus restrictions that have crimped Europeans' cherished freedom of movement.

Coupled with a separate plan to let in fully vaccinated travelers from countries outside the EU, Europe believes its vital tourist industry could claw back some of the losses racked up since the start of the pandemic.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen stressed that the union had made "steady progress on vaccination" – permitting the reopening of travel.

She said 46 percent of the EU's adult population have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, tweeting that 300 million doses would have been delivered by the end of this month. The goal is to fully vaccinate 75 percent of adults by late July.

An agreement reached with the European Parliament last week on the EU legislation for the digital COVID certificate "is important for tourism countries like Austria, because many of our jobs depend on tourism," Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said as he went into the summit.

The leaders of Greece, Spain and Croatia, whose economies strongly rely on tourist spending, were equally effusive.

The certificate will show the bearer's vaccination status, or whether they have immunity from a COVID-19 infection they have recovered from, or the result of a virus test.

Source: AFP   Editor: Tang Shihui
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     