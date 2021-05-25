News / World

India braces for another giant storm, 2m people evacuated

AFP
  23:40 UTC+8, 2021-05-25       0
A powerful cyclone headed for eastern India on Tuesday, forcing the evacuation of 2 million people just a week after another huge storm killed at least 155 on the west coast.
AFP
  23:40 UTC+8, 2021-05-25       0
India braces for another giant storm, 2m people evacuated
CFP

People fix their house rooftops ahead of the approaching Cyclone Yaas which is predicted to slam into eastern India's West Bengal and Odisha states on Wednesday.

A powerful cyclone headed for eastern India on Tuesday, forcing the evacuation of nearly 2 million people just a week after another huge storm killed at least 155 on the west coast.

Cyclone Yaas in the Bay of Bengal is expected to slam into West Bengal and Odisha states around midday today, the India Meteorological Department said, and could bring winds of up to 165 kilometers per hour.

Experts say the warming of ocean waters due to climate change has led to an increase in the frequency and intensity of such storms.

Nearly 2 million people living along India's east coast are being moved to shelters, officials said yesterday, and the storm has also disrupted efforts to combat the country's devastating COVID-19 outbreak.

"This cyclone is a terrible blow for many people in coastal districts whose families have been struck down by COVID-19 infections and deaths," West Bengal Sundarbans development minister Bankim Chandra Hazra said. 

"Nearly half a million people are being evacuated from their homes in the (West Bengal) coastal region and it's a big challenge to provide them shelter (while) maintaining social distancing."

Some vaccination centers in districts under threat as well as the capital Kolkata would suspend operations, officials said, and efforts were under way to ensure the supply of oxygen and medicines to hospitals.

Some 1.4 million people were moved away from coastal districts in neighboring Odisha, with thousands of disaster and relief personnel deployed, local media reported.

The state's special relief commissioner, Pradeep Jena, said arrangements were being made to maintain social distancing in shelters, with face masks and sanitizers supplied.

Source: AFP   Editor: Tang Shihui
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     