Mali's ousted interim president and prime minister have been freed on Thursday after they were detained by the military and later resigned.
Mali's military releases interim president, PM
CFP

Commandant Baba Cisse, Special Advisor to the vice president addresses the press in Bamako on Wednesday announcing that Mali's President and Prime Minister will be gradually released.

Mali's ousted interim president and prime minister have been freed after they were detained by the military and later resigned, an aide to the vice president said on Thursday.

Interim president Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane were arrested and taken to a military base outside the capital on Monday, triggering a crisis in the West African country and drawing threats of sanctions from major powers.

The two men resigned from their posts while in detention on Wednesday.

The arrests, orchestrated by Vice President Assimi Goita, have jeopardized Mali's transition after a coup in August overthrew former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Goita, a colonel, also led last year's coup. He has promised that elections planned for next year will go ahead.

"They resigned, their release was scheduled, we have nothing against them," said Goita aide Baba Cisse.

Ndaw and Ouane's whereabouts will be kept secret to protect their security, Cisse said. He declined to detail any plans for their replacement.

Goita ordered their arrest after a cabinet reshuffle in which two fellow coup leaders were sacked from their posts.

Their resignations coincided with a visit by an Economic Community of West African States delegation to press the military to back down.

ECOWAS has floated the possibility of sanctions against the officers responsible for the takeover.

Mali's influential M5-RFP political coalition, which led anti-government protests ahead of last year's coup, has opposed the leadership of Ndaw and Ouane, but it said it would strongly oppose Goita's appointment as president.

Although considered by analysts to be Goita's most likely future governing partner, the coalition said talks with ECOWAS had failed in part because of him.

ECOWAS did not comment about the talks.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Tang Shihui
Special Reports
Follow Us

