Japanese Olympic Committee official dies in Tokyo subway suicide

A staff member of the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) has reportedly died in a suicide in Tokyo's subway, local broadcaster Nippon Television said on Monday.

Yasushi Moriya, 52, who worked as an accounting manager with JOC, jumped in front of an approaching train from a subway platform Thursday morning. He was sent to a nearby hospital for treatment but died two hours later.

The police have viewed his death as "suicide" but are investigating the details, the television said.