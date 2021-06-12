News / World

Coverage of George Floyd protests, COVID-19 pandemic leads 2021 Pulitzer Prizes

Xinhua
  13:53 UTC+8, 2021-06-12       0
The 2021 Pulitzer Prizes were announced via streamed video, highlighting news stories themed on the COVID-19 pandemic and the protests that followed the murder of George Floyd.
Xinhua
  13:53 UTC+8, 2021-06-12       0
Coverage of George Floyd protests, COVID-19 pandemic leads 2021 Pulitzer Prizes
AFP

The George Floyd Memorial is barricaded on June 3, 2021, as the city of Minneapolis orders the square cleared for traffic.

The 2021 Pulitzer Prizes were announced on Friday via streamed video, highlighting news stories themed on the COVID-19 pandemic and the protests that followed the murder of George Floyd.

The staff of the Minneapolis Star Tribune won the Pulitzer for breaking news reporting. The Pulitzer board praised their "urgent, authoritative and nuanced coverage" of Floyd's death and the protests that followed.

Floyd was an African American killed in May 2020 after a white police officer had knelt on his neck for over nine minutes. After his death, protests against police brutality, especially toward black people, quickly spread across the United States.

The Pulitzer for breaking news photography went to photography staff of the Associated Press for their photos documenting the response in the United States to Floyd's killing.

Notably, Darnella Frazier, the teenager who recorded the murder of Floyd, was honored with a special citation.

Meanwhile, The New York Times won the 2021 Pulitzer for public service for its coronavirus coverage.

Columnist Ed Yong at The Atlantic was a winner in the explanatory reporting category for "a series of lucid, definitive pieces on the COVID-19 pandemic that anticipated the course of the disease, synthesized the complex challenges the country faced, illuminated the US government's failures and provided clear and accessible context for the scientific and human challenges it posed."

Emilio Morenatti of the Associated Press won the feature photography prize for his photos about how Spain's elderly struggled during the pandemic.

The Pulitzer Prizes award achievements in newspaper, magazine and online journalism, literature and musical composition within the United States. The prize was established in 1917 and is administered by the Columbia University. Public service award winners receive a gold medal and the other awards carry a prize of 15,000 US dollars each.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     