Japan's lower house votes down no-confidence motion against PM Suga's Cabinet
Japan's lower house of parliament Tuesday voted down a no-confidence motion against Japanese Prime Minster Yoshihide Suga's Cabinet jointly filed by the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and three other opposition parties.
The motion was filed after the ruling coalition turned down the opposition camp's request for the end of the current parliamentary session to be pushed back by three months to allow for more debate on matters related to COVID-19 pandemic and the Tokyo Olympics.