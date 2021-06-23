﻿
News / World

US seizes websites used by Iranian news outlets

Xinhua
  14:17 UTC+8, 2021-06-23       0
The United States on Tuesday seized dozens of websites used by the Iranian news outlets for "violation of sanctions."
Xinhua
  14:17 UTC+8, 2021-06-23       0

The United States on Tuesday seized dozens of websites used by the Iranian news outlets for "violation of sanctions."

"Today, pursuant to court orders, the United States seized 33 websites used by the Iranian Islamic Radio and Television Union (IRTVU) and three websites operated by Kata'ib Hizballah, in violation of US sanctions," said the Justice Department in a statement.

The statement said that both IRTVU and KH, a Shia militia group operating in Iraq, had been designated by the US government and prohibited from obtaining website and domain services in the United States without a license.

The websites of the Iranian state-owned news channel Press TV and Al-Alam were among those being blocked, while both are running again later in the day by using Iranian domains.

The move came one day after Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raisi urged the United States to lift "all unjust sanctions" against Iran and ruled out a meeting with President Joe Biden.

Washington and Tehran have had indirect negotiations in Austria's capital Vienna since April aimed at restoring the Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The two sides remain divided over the issue after six rounds of talks.

The US government withdrew from the JCPOA in May 2018 and unilaterally re-imposed sanctions on Iran. In response, Iran gradually suspended parts of its JCPOA commitments from May 2019.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     