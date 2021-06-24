News / World

Ex-Philippines President Benigno Aquino dies of renal failure at 61

  23:58 UTC+8, 2021-06-24
Former Philippines President Benigno Aquino, died in a Manila hospital yesterday of renal failure as a result of diabetes, his family said.
Former Philippines President Benigno Aquino, the son of two of the Southeast Asian country's democracy icons, died in a Manila hospital yesterday of renal failure as a result of diabetes, his family said.

Aquino, 61, who was president of the Philippines from 2010 to 2016, had been hospitalized earlier in the day.

"It is with profound grief that on behalf of our family, I am confirming that our brother, Benigno 'Noynoy' Aquino III, died peacefully in his sleep," the family said in a statement read by Pinky Aquino Abellada, one of four surviving sisters.

"His death certificate pronounced his death at 6:30am due to renal disease secondary to diabetes."

President Rodrigo Duterte declared June 24 to July 3 as a period of national mourning, with the national flag to be flown at half-mast on all government buildings.

"I offer my heartfelt condolences to the Aquino family," Duterte said in a speech. "Please accept the love and the prayers of a grateful nation."

Source: Reuters   Editor: Guo Jiayi
