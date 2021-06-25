News / World

Canada shaken by new discovery of 751 unmarked graves near indigenous school

AFP
  00:00 UTC+8, 2021-06-25       0
Hundreds of unmarked graves have been found near a former Catholic residential school for indigenous children in western Canada, local media reported late on Wednesday.
AFP
  00:00 UTC+8, 2021-06-25       0

Hundreds of unmarked graves have been found near a former Catholic residential school for indigenous children in western Canada, local media reported late on Wednesday.

Excavations at the site around the former school in Marieval, Saskatchewan began at the end of May.

They followed the discovery of the remains of 215 schoolchildren at another former indigenous residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia, which sent shock waves through Canada.

The finds revived calls on the Pope and the Catholic church to apologize for the abuse and violence suffered by the students at these boarding schools, where they were forcibly assimilated into the dominant culture.

In a statement quoted by several Canadian media, the native Cowessess community said it had made "the horrific and shocking discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves" during excavations at former Marieval boarding school.

"The number of unmarked graves will be the most significantly substantial to date in Canada," the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations said.

Perry Bellegarde, national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, said the news was "absolutely tragic, but not surprising. I urge all Canadians to stand with First Nations in this extremely difficult and emotional time."

After the discovery of the Kamloops remains, excavations were undertaken near several former schools for indigenous children across Canada.

Source: AFP   Editor: Guo Jiayi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     