COVID-19 origin review may not be definitive: WSJ

The review of the origin of the COVID-19 may not produce "a definitive explanation," said The Wall Street Journal in a report on Sunday.

Washington has mobilized intelligence agencies to review whether the coronavirus came from infected animal or was leaked from virology lab, the paper quoted a person familiar with the efforts as saying.

It also said that US President Joe Biden is expected to receive an update in mid-July which concludes the progress of investigation over the past 45 days.

Biden "is mindful of the fact that after 90 days we may not have an absolutely definitive answer, but he wanted a focused, intense, time-bound effort," an anonymous senior administration official said.