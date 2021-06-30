﻿
Singapore updates border measures for travelers from China's Guangdong, Australia

  12:46 UTC+8, 2021-06-30       0
Singapore's Ministry of Health said the city-state will allow travelers from China's Guangdong Province to go about their activities in Singapore without serving Stay-Home Notice.
Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday that the city-state will allow travelers from China's southern Guangdong Province to go about their activities in Singapore without serving Stay-Home Notice (SHN), if the result of their on-arrival COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test is negative.

Meanwhile, Singapore will be tightening border control measures for travelers with travel history to Australia, given the increased cases observed in Australia, according to the ministry.

According to the MOH, as the situation in Guangdong has improved, all travelers entering Singapore with travel history to China's Guangdong province within the last 21 days before departure for Singapore will undergo a COVID-19 PCR test upon arrival from 11:59pm local time of July 2, and will be allowed to go about their activities in Singapore if the PCR test result is negative. They will not need to serve a seven-day SHN period.

The ministry announced earlier this month that travelers from Guangdong are subjected to an on-arrival COVID-19 PCR test, a seven-day SHN at their place of residence, and a COVID-19 PCR test before the end of the SHN period.

As for Australia, the MOH said that from 11:59pm local time of July 2, Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders entering Singapore with travel history to Australia, within the last 21 days before departure for Singapore, will be subject to an on-arrival COVID-19 PCR test, a seven-day SHN at their place of residence, and a COVID-19 PCR test before the end of the SHN period.

In addition, short-term travelers holding an Air Travel Pass, with travel history to Australia within the last 21 days before departure for Singapore, will not be allowed to enter Singapore.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
