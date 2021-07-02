﻿
News / World

Biden offers comfort as rescue suspended at collapsed building

AFP
  09:26 UTC+8, 2021-07-02       0
The US president said there was still hope that some survivors could be found in the rubble, and he believed that the rescue and recovery operations should continue.
AFP
  09:26 UTC+8, 2021-07-02       0
SSI ļʱ
Biden offers comfort as rescue suspended at collapsed building
AFP

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visit a photo wall, the "Surfside Wall of Hope & Memorial," near the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Florida, on July 1.

US President Joe Biden hailed the "resilience" on Thursday of families of people killed or missing in a collapsed Florida beachfront apartment building, spending hours comforting grieving relatives as rescuers suspended their work for much of the day due to dangerous conditions.

Biden said there was still hope that some survivors could be found in the rubble, and while "the families are very realistic," the president said he believed after talking with them that the rescue and recovery operations should continue.

"What amazed me about this group of people was their resilience, their absolute commitment... to do whatever it takes to find an answer," he said.

"Our message today is that we're here for you, as one nation."

The search at the Surfside condominium building near Miami took a grim turn when authorities paused work amid fears the rest of the structure could also collapse.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky warned that there was "a large column hanging from the structure that could fall" and that movements in the ruins "could cause additional failure of the building."

The search resumed in the late afternoon after a review by structural engineers, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

The 18 confirmed dead so far include two children, aged 4 and 10, she said late on Wednesday. More than 140 others remain unaccounted for and hopes of finding any alive are evaporating.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden left the White House early for Surfside, saying they wanted to support first responders and comfort grieving relatives.

"What you're doing now is just hard as hell," Biden told emergency workers. "I just want to say thank you. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

The couple stopped at an improvised memorial wall one block from the mangled building, which rose above the fence covered with photos, homemade signs and flowers.

The Bidens walked slowly along it, and the first lady laid a bouquet of white irises on the curb. They stood for a moment as the president bowed his head, crossing himself before leaving the site.

'Low' chance of survival

The cave-in of the 12-story Champlain Towers South building has sparked a search-and-rescue effort involving engineers and specialists from across the United States and as far afield as Mexico and Israel.

Elad Edri, deputy commander of an Israeli search and rescue team, said rescuers had completed a map outlining bedrooms and other living spaces in the building where residents could be trapped.

Rescuers made it to an underground parking structure where it had been hoped they might discover people who had been trapped in cars, but found no one, Edri said.

"It's been more than six days from the collapsing," he cautioned, deeming the chances of finding any survivors "low."

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     