3 more victims found after condo demolition

Rescuers searched for victims of a collapsed South Florida condo building through fresh rubble after crews set off explosives that brought down the last of the structure.
Rescuers searched for victims of a collapsed South Florida condo building through fresh rubble on Monday after crews set off a string of explosives that brought down the last of the structure and allowed search efforts to resume.

Three more victims were discovered in the newly accessible pile, Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told family members, raising the death toll to 27 people. More than 115 people remain unaccounted for.

The demolition opened up a previously unreachable area for rescuers, though the chances of finding any survivors there waned, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said on NBC's "Today."

Crews could be seen climbing a mound of debris at the site on Monday alongside a piece of heavy equipment that was picking up rubble. Workers immediately began clearing some of the new debris after the demolition on Sunday so rescuers could start making their way into parts of the underground garage that is of particular interest. Officials said the search effort resumed before midnight.

Rescuers were hoping to get a clearer picture of voids that may exist in the rubble as they search for those believed to be trapped under the fallen wing of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside that collapsed on June 24.

AFP

This combination of pictures shows the rest of the Champlain Towers South before being demolished by a controlled explosion in Surfside, Florida, north of Miami Beach, on Sunday. 

During the demolition, a loud rat-at-tat of explosions echoed from the structure. Then the building began to fall, one floor after another, cascading into an explosion of dust. Plumes billowed into the air, as crowds watched from afar.

The decision to demolish the remnants of the Surfside building came after concerns mounted that the damaged structure was at risk of falling, endangering the crews below. Parts of the remaining building shifted on Thursday, prompting a 15-hour suspension in the work. Approaching Tropical Storm Elsa had added urgency to the demolition plans.

Source: AP   Editor: Gao Wei
