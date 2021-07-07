﻿
News / World

Indonesia reports record daily COVID-19 cases at 34,379, deaths at 1,040

Xinhua
  19:08 UTC+8, 2021-07-07       0
Indonesia on Wednesday recorded 34,379 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, marking the highest daily spike and bringing the total tally to 2,379,397.
Xinhua
  19:08 UTC+8, 2021-07-07       0

Indonesia on Wednesday recorded 34,379 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, marking the highest daily spike and bringing the total tally to 2,379,397, the Health Ministry said.

The ministry also reported that the COVID-19-related death toll added by 1,040, the biggest daily rise since the pandemic hit the country in March last year, to 62,908.

An additional 14,835 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the total number of recoveries from the pandemic in the Southeast Asian country to 1,973,388.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, in the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 9,366 new cases, West Java 8,591, Central Java 3,823, East Java 2,548 and Yogyakarta 1,370.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     