Haitian president assassinated at home early Wednesday

Haitian President Jovenel Moise was shot dead at his home, Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said in a statement early on Wednesday.

Haitian President Jovenel Moise was shot dead at his home, Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said in a statement early on Wednesday.

Moise has been ruling Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, by decree, after legislative elections due in 2018 were delayed. Disputes have been around on when his term ends.

Haiti's constitutional referendum, which should have taken place in April but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held on September 26, the national electoral commission announced on June 28.