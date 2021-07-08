﻿
Former S. African President Zuma taken into custody

Xinhua
  09:06 UTC+8, 2021-07-08
Former South African President Jacob Zuma was taken into custody on Wednesday night, said the police.
AFP

Former South African President Jacob Zuma addresses his supporters in front of his rural home in Nkandla for the first time since he was given a 15-months sentence for contempt of court on July 4, 2021.

Former South African President Jacob Zuma was taken into custody on Wednesday night, said the police.

South African Police Service national spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo confirmed the news to Xinhua after Wednesday midnight.

"He's been taken to custody well ahead of the deadline," Naidoo said. "He will be handed over to a correctional facility as we speak now."

The Jacob G Zuma Foundation on Twitter also confirmed the news.

"Please be advised that President Zuma has decided to comply with the incarceration order. He is on his way to hand himself into a Correctional Services Facility in KZN." It said a full statement will be issued later.

The Constitutional Court last week found Zuma guilty of contempt of court, in relation to an order to appear before the State Capture Inquiry. The apex court sentenced him to 15 months in jail.

The highest court said Zuma should hand himself to the police to begin his prison sentence within five days or Police Minister Bheki Cele should within three days take all the necessary steps to make sure he was delivered to a correctional center.

﻿
