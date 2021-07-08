﻿
News / World

Haitian police arrest gunmen suspected of killing President Moise: gov't official

Xinhua
  10:35 UTC+8, 2021-07-08       0
Haiti's National Police on Wednesday apprehended the gunmen suspected of killing Haitian President Jovenel Moise earlier in the day at his residence.
Xinhua
  10:35 UTC+8, 2021-07-08       0
Haitian police arrest gunmen suspected of killing President Moise: gov't official
AFP

Soldiers guard the Dajabon border crossing between the Dominican Republic and Haiti after the borders were closed due to the assassination against the president of Haiti, Jovenel Moise, in the early hours on July 7, 2021. 

Haiti's National Police on Wednesday apprehended the gunmen suspected of killing Haitian President Jovenel Moise earlier in the day at his residence, said reports from the Caribbean island country, citing a Haitian government official.

"The alleged assassins of President Moise were intercepted by the Police in Pelerin shortly before 6pm," Secretary of Communication Frantz Exantus said on Twitter.

Officials would shortly release more details of the police operation in Pelerin, the upscale district where Moise's residence is located, said Exantus.

Residents in Pelerin reported hearing heavy gunfire in the afternoon.

Moise was shot dead in the early hours of the morning by a commando of armed men during an attack, in which his wife, Martine Moise, was wounded.

The men, armed with rifles, allegedly spoke English and Spanish, according to Haitian authorities.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Twitter
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     