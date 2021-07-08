Haitian police arrest gunmen suspected of killing President Moise: gov't official

Haiti's National Police on Wednesday apprehended the gunmen suspected of killing Haitian President Jovenel Moise earlier in the day at his residence.

Haiti's National Police on Wednesday apprehended the gunmen suspected of killing Haitian President Jovenel Moise earlier in the day at his residence, said reports from the Caribbean island country, citing a Haitian government official.

"The alleged assassins of President Moise were intercepted by the Police in Pelerin shortly before 6pm," Secretary of Communication Frantz Exantus said on Twitter.

Officials would shortly release more details of the police operation in Pelerin, the upscale district where Moise's residence is located, said Exantus.

Residents in Pelerin reported hearing heavy gunfire in the afternoon.

Moise was shot dead in the early hours of the morning by a commando of armed men during an attack, in which his wife, Martine Moise, was wounded.

The men, armed with rifles, allegedly spoke English and Spanish, according to Haitian authorities.