World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

AFP
  23:33 UTC+8, 2021-07-08
In the small seaside town of Blokhus in Denmark, the world's tallest sandcastle has been completed, weighing nearly 5,000 tons and towering over 20 meters high.
AFP
  23:33 UTC+8, 2021-07-08

In the small seaside town of Blokhus in Denmark, the world's tallest sandcastle has been completed, weighing nearly 5,000 tons and towering over 20 meters high.

Standing 21.16 meters high, it is more than 3 meters taller than a castle built in Germany in 2019, which previously held the title at 17.66 meters, according to Guinness World Records.

A total of 4,860 tons of sand make up the intricately decorated structure which is reminiscent of a pyramid.

Its creator, Dutchman Wilfred Stijger, who was assisted by 30 of the world's best sand sculptors, wanted the castle to represent the power of the novel coronavirus over the world since the beginning of the pandemic.

Atop the sandcastle is a model of the virus wearing a crown.

"It's ruling our lives everywhere," Stijger said.

"It tells you what to do .... It tells you to stay away from your family and not go to nice places. Don't do activities, stay home," he added.

To make it more cohesive, the sand contains approximately 10 percent clay and a layer of glue was applied after it was completed so that it could stand up to the chilly and windy conditions of the autumn and winter.

Inhabitants of Blokhus have also been delighted to see local features incorporated into the sandscastle, such as windsurfing and kite-surfing, beach houses, fish and lighthouses.

The castle is expected to stand until the heavy frost sets in, meaning it should last until February or March.

Source: AFP   Editor: Guo Jiayi
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

