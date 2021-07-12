﻿
News / World

Hospitalized wife of slain Haitian leader denounces enemies

AP
  00:09 UTC+8, 2021-07-12       0
The hospitalized wife of Haiti's assassinated President Jovenel Moise has given her first public statement since being wounded in last Wednesday's attack that killed him.
AP
  00:09 UTC+8, 2021-07-12       0

The hospitalized wife of Haiti's assassinated President Jovenel Moise has given her first public statement since being wounded in last Wednesday's attack that killed him, accusing enemies of wanting "to kill his dream, his vision, his ideology."

Martine Moise issued the recorded statement in Creole from the Miami hospital where she was being treated, and also posted a version on her Twitter account on Saturday.

"I'm alive, thanks to God," she said in the recording. "But I love my husband Jovenel. We fought together for more than 25 years.

"During all these years, love radiated within the home.

"But suddenly, the mercenaries came and pelted my husband with bullets.

"You have to be a notorious criminal without guts to assassinate a president like Jovenel Moise with impunity, without giving him the chance to speak. These people hired mercenaries to kill the president and his family because of the projects of roads, electricity, drinking water supply, organization of the referendum and elections."

Source: AP   Editor: Guo Jiayi
Twitter
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     