Hospitalized wife of slain Haitian leader denounces enemies

The hospitalized wife of Haiti's assassinated President Jovenel Moise has given her first public statement since being wounded in last Wednesday's attack that killed him, accusing enemies of wanting "to kill his dream, his vision, his ideology."

Martine Moise issued the recorded statement in Creole from the Miami hospital where she was being treated, and also posted a version on her Twitter account on Saturday.

"I'm alive, thanks to God," she said in the recording. "But I love my husband Jovenel. We fought together for more than 25 years.

"During all these years, love radiated within the home.

"But suddenly, the mercenaries came and pelted my husband with bullets.

"You have to be a notorious criminal without guts to assassinate a president like Jovenel Moise with impunity, without giving him the chance to speak. These people hired mercenaries to kill the president and his family because of the projects of roads, electricity, drinking water supply, organization of the referendum and elections."