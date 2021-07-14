﻿
News / World

Over 160 unmarked graves found near indigenous school

AFP
  09:19 UTC+8, 2021-07-14       0
The western Canadian Penelakut Tribe says it has found more than 160 unmarked graves near the site of a former indigenous boarding school, Canada's fourth discovery of this kind.
AFP
  09:19 UTC+8, 2021-07-14       0
SSI ļʱ

The western Canadian Penelakut Tribe says it has found more than 160 unmarked graves near the site of a former indigenous boarding school, Canada's fourth discovery of this kind in recent weeks.

In the last month, discoveries of more than 1,000 graves prompted a nationwide reckoning over Canada's painful past and its policies of forced assimilation toward indigenous communities.

"We are at another point in time where we must face the trauma because of these acts of genocide," said Penelakut Tribe Chief Joan Brown in a July 8 statement confirming "160+ undocumented and unmarked graves" newly uncovered on the British Columbia reservation.

"It's the tip of the iceberg," said Bob Chamberlin, former vice president of the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs. Chamberlin estimates dozens of other unmarked graves have not yet been found.

"My heart breaks for the Penelakut Tribe and for all the indigenous communities across the country," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Tuesday.

"We cannot bring back those who were lost, but we can and we will continue to tell the truth, just like we will continue to work in partnership with indigenous peoples to fight discrimination and systemic racism with real, concrete actions," Trudeau added.

The indigenous boarding school on Penelakut Island, west of Vancouver, enrolled indigenous students from the end of the 19th century to 1975.

The discovery comes shortly after three other grave sites were uncovered across Canada. In June, human remains of about 215 indigenous children were found in British Columbia's Kamloops, followed by 715 unmarked graves in Saskatchewan's Marieval and 182 in Cranbrook, located in southeastern British Columbia.

Each discovery revives a history of trauma experienced by about 150,000 indigenous children, who as students were cut off from their family, language and culture. Until 1990, indigenous children were subject to forced enrollment in 139 boarding schools nationwide.

Many enrollees endured poor treatment or sexual abuse, and more than 4,000 died on school grounds, according to an investigative commission that concluded the Canadian government engaged in "cultural genocide."

In 2008, then Prime Minister Stephen Harper issued an apology on behalf of the Canadian people for indigenous boarding schools.

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     