9 killed, 39 injured in blast in NW Pakistan

At least nine people were killed and 39 others injured on Wednesday morning when a blast hit buses in the Upper Kohistan district of Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local media reported.

Local media quoting officials said that the bus was carrying workers to a working site in the Dasu area of the district when it was hit by the blast.

Security forces, police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital.