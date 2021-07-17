﻿
News / World

World Heritage Committee opens 44th session in east China

Xinhua
  08:50 UTC+8, 2021-07-17       0
The 44th session of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO kicked off Friday in Fuzhou, capital Fujian Province, to review world heritage items online for the first time.
Xinhua
  08:50 UTC+8, 2021-07-17       0
World Heritage Committee opens 44th session in east China
Xinhua

Fuzhou Strait Culture And Art Center, where the 44th Session of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO is held. 

The 44th session of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO kicked off Friday in Fuzhou, capital of east China's Fujian Province, to review world heritage items online for the first time.

The session, originally scheduled for 2020 but postponed due to COVID-19, is an extended one that will last until July 31 to go over the agendas of both 2020 and 2021.

The session will review candidates for entry to the UNESCO World Heritage list, including Quanzhou, a coastal city in Fujian Province and a global maritime trade center in ancient China.

The committee will also examine the state of conservation of sites already inscribed on the list. It will discuss whether to remove Liverpool from the list due to waterfront developments in the city, including a new multi-million dollar stadium for English Premier League club Everton.

Also on its agenda is Australia's Great Barrier Reef, which was recommended to be placed on the List of World Heritage in Danger. In June, the committee said the country did not do enough to protect the world's largest coral reef system from the impacts of climate change.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the session, saying China is willing to work with all countries across the globe and UNESCO to strengthen exchanges and cooperation, promote dialogue and mutual learning, support the cause of world heritage protection, jointly safeguard the cultural and natural treasures of humanity, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

"To well protect, inherit and make good use of these precious treasures is our shared responsibility, and is of vital importance to the continuity of human civilization and the sustainable development of the world," he said in the letter.

Fuzhou, the host city, has set up a live broadcast platform on the official website of the event, offering services such as delayed live stream and playback.

The session will also see a number of activities, including the World Heritage Site Managers' Forum, World Heritage Young Professionals Forum, and other side events hosted by China.

"I think there is no greater thing than the concerted effort of the world to preserve its history. It's always a good thing to hold a world gathering for exchanging views and drafting plans to improve protecting our patrimony," said Albanian Ambassador to China Selim Belortaja when attending the opening ceremony.

Fuzhou is the second Chinese city to hold World Heritage Committee sessions after east China's Suzhou in 2004.

China now has 55 UNESCO World Heritage sites, ranking top in the world tied with Italy.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     