﻿
News / World

At least 23 killed in landslide, wall collapse in India monsoon rains

AFP
  00:11 UTC+8, 2021-07-19       0
At least 23 people were killed after several homes were crushed by a collapsed wall and a landslide triggered by heavy monsoon rains in India's financial capital Mumbai.
AFP
  00:11 UTC+8, 2021-07-19       0

At least 23 people were killed after several homes were crushed by a collapsed wall and a landslide triggered by heavy monsoon rains in India's financial capital Mumbai, authorities said yesterday.

Rainwater also inundated a water purification complex, disrupting supply "in most of the parts of Mumbai," a megacity of 20 million people.

A falling tree demolished a wall in the eastern suburb of Chembur during yesterday's early hours, burying nearby residents, the National Disaster Response Force said.

Seventeen bodies have been recovered from the rubble, it added, with rescue operations ongoing.

"In the adjacent house, I saw a small girl who was trapped in the debris. She was shouting 'save me, save me,'" said Firoz Khan, who was caught up in the downpour in Chembur.

"Her body was trapped in the mud. Somehow, I managed to pull her out. She had injuries in her legs.

"I narrowly survived this collapse."

Another resident, Manda Gautam Pradhan, said she had seen "rocks and mud ... gushing down the hill along with the rainwater."

In the suburb of Vikhroli in the city's northeast, six people were killed after a landslide hit five homes early yesterday, the NDRF added.

Source: AFP   Editor: Guo Jiayi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     