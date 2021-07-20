﻿
News / World

Canada to open border on August 9 to vaccinated Americans

AFP
  10:08 UTC+8, 2021-07-20       0
Fully vaccinated US citizens and permanent residents will be allowed to cross the border into Canada for non-essential travel from August 9 without any quarantine requirements.
AFP
  10:08 UTC+8, 2021-07-20       0
Canada to open border on August 9 to vaccinated Americans
Reuters

A US Customs and Protection vehicle stands beside a sign reading that the border is closed to non-essential traffic at the Canada-US border crossing at the Thousand Islands Bridge in Lansdowne, Ontario, Canada, on September 28, 2020. 

Fully vaccinated US citizens and permanent residents will be allowed to cross the border into Canada for non-essential travel from August 9 without any quarantine requirements, the government in Ottawa said on Monday.

Canada will then reopen its borders to all vaccinated foreign travelers from September 7.

The US-Canadian land border, the world's longest, and the air border have been closed to non-essential travel since mid-March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pressure had been rising on the government from the ailing tourism sector to ease travel restrictions, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his administration did not want to jeopardize progress on the home front in curtailing the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier this month, Canada waived quarantine requirements for its own citizens and permanent residents returning from abroad who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

"On August 9, a number of important changes at the border will come into effect, to allow fully vaccinated United States citizens and permanent residents who are currently residing in the United states to enter Canada for non-essential purposes," Canadian Health Minister Patty Hadju said.

Vaccinated Americans and permanent US residents – and eventually, other foreign travelers – will be required to have had their full course of doses of a vaccine approved by Canadian authorities at least 14 days before arrival, and they will be subject to "testing as required," her ministry said.

Those travelers should also be asymptomatic on arrival.

At the White House, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday that for the time being, the US government was "continuing to review" its travel restrictions and would follow the guidance of its own medical experts.

Thus far, the border closure had been renewed monthly by mutual agreement between Ottawa and Washington.

According to Canadian government data released on Monday, 75 percent of those living in Canada have had at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. Half are fully vaccinated.

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     