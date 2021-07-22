News / World

Tokyo 2020: It's time for the Games to begin

After a year's delay, the flame of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will finally be lit tomorrow night despite the unending fears over the virus. The decision to hold the Games without spectators may take away some of the shine, but a new era of athletes will be looking to grab their chance to make history.  

Xinhua

The interlocking Olympic rings on the Tokyo Bay. 

Xinhua

The Tokyo Olympic Stadium, which is the venue for the opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Games on July 23. The Games were delayed for a year due to the pandemic.  

Xinhua

Left: Chinese paddler Xu Xin eyes the ball during practice.

Xinhua

Lang Ping (center), the Chinese women's volleyball head coach, gives instructions to players during training.

Xinhua

Above: Chinese gymnast Zhang Jin trains on the balance beam on July 22.

Xinhua

People pose for selfies in front of the Tokyo Olympic Games electronic countdown clock at Tokyo Railway Station on July 22. 

