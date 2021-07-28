﻿
News / World

Typhoon Nepartak makes landfall in Japan's northeastern Miyagi prefecture

Xinhua
  11:02 UTC+8, 2021-07-28       0
Typhoon Nepartak has turned northward and made landfall on the Pacific coast of the northeastern Miyagi prefecture on Wednesday morning.
Xinhua
  11:02 UTC+8, 2021-07-28       0
Typhoon Nepartak makes landfall in Japan's northeastern Miyagi prefecture
AFP

People shelter from the rain under umbrellas in Tokyo on July 27, 2021, as Tropical Storm Nepartak approached Japan's northeast coast.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said typhoon Nepartak has turned northward and made landfall on the Pacific coast of the northeastern Miyagi prefecture on Wednesday morning, veering off its primarily expected course toward the Tokyo area, local media reported Wednesday.

The season's eighth typhoon reached the nearby region of Ishinomaki shortly before 6am local time, bringing strong winds and high waves, but is projected to weaken into an extratropical cyclone later in the day as it crosses the northeast area and heads toward the Sea of Japan, according to the JMA.

Nepartak was moving north-northwest at about 30 kph with an atmospheric pressure of 994 hectopascals at its center, as the speed of winds reached up to 72 km per hour and maximum gusts of 108 km per hour, the JMA said. Meanwhile, winds of more than 54 km per hour are blowing within 500 km north and 390 km south of the center.

The typhoon is forecasted to bring rainfall of up to 100 millimeters in northeastern Japan over the next 24 hours, according to the JMA.

Typhoon Nepartak has a limited influence on Olympic games. One of women's soccer matches in Miyagi was held as scheduled on Tuesday though some rowing and archery events have been replanned.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     