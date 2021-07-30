8.2 magnitude earthquake off Alaskan peninsula, small tsunami

An 8.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the Alaskan peninsula late on Wednesday, generating small waves but no tsunami before all warnings were canceled.

The earthquake hit 90 kilometers southeast of the town of Perryville, the USGS said.

The quake struck at 10:15pm. Perryville is a small village about 810 kilometers from Anchorage, Alaska's biggest city.

The US government's National Tsunami Warning Center immediately issued an alert for south Alaska and the Alaskan peninsula but canceled all warnings about three hours later.

The maximum wave height detected by the center was 2 centimeters above tide level with small tsunamis hitting at least six points off Alaska's coastline.

Tsunami warning sirens had been broadcast across Kodiak, an island with a population of about 6,000 people, along Alaska's coastline. Locals living close to sea level were told to evacuate to higher ground.

Small waves hit the coast of Kodiak, according to a broadcaster on local radio station KMXT. She said authorities had lifted evacuation orders, with no reports of any damage.

"This is the largest earthquake to happen in the Alaska region since 1965," said Michael West, state seismologist with the Alaska Earthquake Center.

Alaska is part of the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire.

The state was hit by a 9.2-magnitude earthquake in March 1964, the strongest ever recorded in North America.

It devastated Anchorage and unleashed a tsunami that slammed the Gulf of Alaska, the US west coast, and Hawaii.