Japanese gov't adds 4 other areas into COVID-19 state of emergency, another Aussie state plunges into lockdown

  20:48 UTC+8, 2021-08-02
Four more areas in Japan were added into the COVID-19 state of emergency by the government on Monday, while the Australian state of Queensland announced an extension of lockdown after the state saw rising daily cases.

Joining Tokyo and Okinawa, the four prefectures of Chiba, Kanagawa, Saitama, and Osaka entered into a COVID-19 state of emergency in Japan due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

As Australia's most populous city of Sydney continues to battle its spiraling outbreak of COVID-19 triggered by the Delta variant, the neighboring state of Queensland is struggling to reign in its own outbreak caused by the same variant.

The Queensland government announced that the current three-day snap lockdown on 11 areas in the state's south-east, including Brisbane City and Gold Coast, will be extended until 4 pm local time this Sunday.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 22,404 within one day to 3,462,800, with the death toll adding by 1,568 to 97,291, the Health Ministry said.

Thailand has set a target to reach a vaccination rate of over 50 percent in August, as the country battles its worst outbreak fueled by the highly contagious delta variant.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced that it planned to vaccinate 80 percent of residents in capital Bangkok, 70 percent in other provinces deemed as "dark red zone," the most affected area, and 50 percent in the remaining provinces by the end of this month.

Malaysia recorded a fresh high of 219 single-day death toll from COVID-19, bringing the total deaths to 9,403, according to the Health Ministry.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that another 15,764 new COVID-19 infections were reported, of which six are imported and 15,758 are local transmissions, bringing the national total to 1,146,186.

Fiji's Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong confirmed 13 new COVID-19 deaths from July 29 to August 1 and 1,100 new daily infections. The death toll has reached 254 in the island nation, and the seven-day rolling average of deaths per day is seven.

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 8,167 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,605,762. The death toll climbed to 28,093 after 77 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

Pakistan on Sunday reported 4,858 new COVID-19 cases, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said, and the country's number of overall confirmed cases had risen to 1,039,695, including 943,020 recoveries.

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,695,958 as 40,134 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data. Besides, as many as 422 deaths due to the pandemic were reported since Sunday morning, taking the total death toll to 424,773.

Cambodia confirmed a daily record of 560 infections including 169 imported cases, pushing the national total caseload to 78,474 so far, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

Three Cambodian dogs had been successfully trained to sniff out COVID-19, Director General of the Cambodian Mine Action Center (CMAC) Heng Ratana said.

South Korea reported 1,219 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 201,002. The daily caseload was down from 1,442 in the prior day, but it hovered above 1,000 for 27 straight days. The daily average tally for the past week was 1,549.

New Zealand reported four new cases of COVID-19 in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities, and no cases in the community.

Source: Xinhua
