News / World

Cambodia succeeds in training dogs to sniff out COVID-19: official

Xinhua
  21:05 UTC+8, 2021-08-02       0
Three Cambodian dogs had been successfully trained to sniff out COVID-19, Director General of the Cambodian Mine Action Center (CMAC) Heng Ratana said on Monday.
Xinhua
  21:05 UTC+8, 2021-08-02       0

Three Cambodian dogs had been successfully trained to sniff out COVID-19, Director General of the Cambodian Mine Action Center (CMAC) Heng Ratana said on Monday.

The dogs had been trained with scent samples, known as Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC), of 48 COVID-19 patients from the technical team of the University of Health Sciences, and all of the samples had been examined by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and cell culture techniques to ensure safety, he said.

"CMAC and the University of Health Sciences have worked together for research and development of COVID-19 detection dogs, and in this initial stage, we're glad to inform that three CMAC's detection dogs are able to detect VOC of 48 COVID-19 patients and another seven dogs are making remarkable progress," Ratana wrote on his Facebook page.

The trained dogs could sniff and detect scent samples within 10 to 15 seconds only, he said, adding that the use of COVID-19 detection dogs is effective for large crowds such as airports, international border checkpoints, stadiums and so on.

The training of COVID-19 detection dogs has been held following an initiative made by Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, he said, adding that the dogs were trained by local trainers at the CMAC Training Center in Kampong Chhnang province.

According to experts, there is no official evidence to prove that COVID-19 can transmit from humans to dogs, Ratana said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Facebook
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     