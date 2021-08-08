News / World

Bill Gates plays down relevance of COVID-19 origin investigation

Xinhua
  11:04 UTC+8, 2021-08-08       0
Microsoft founder Bill Gates said the controversial coronavirus origin investigation is not directly tied to particular actions to save lives, according to a report.
Xinhua
  11:04 UTC+8, 2021-08-08       0

Microsoft founder Bill Gates said the controversial coronavirus origin investigation is not directly tied to particular actions to save lives, according to a report by The Australian.

Investigations into the origins of SARS-CoV-2, which have become highly controversial among scientists and fuelled tension between China and the United States and Australia, would not change "the need for masks and vaccines," the report published on the daily newspaper on Friday cited Gates as saying in a TV interview on Wednesday.

Gates said that "we should investigate these things, but it's not directly tied to particular actions to save lives."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Bill Gates
Microsoft
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     