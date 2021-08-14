7.3-magnitude earthquake hits Haiti: CENC
21:29 UTC+8, 2021-08-14 0
A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti at 8:29pm Saturday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.
21:29 UTC+8, 2021-08-14 0
A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti at 8:29pm Saturday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was monitored at 18.35 degrees north latitude and 73.45 degrees west longitude, said the CENC.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports