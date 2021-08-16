News / World

Australia's second-largest city introduces coronavirus curfew

AFP
  12:59 UTC+8, 2021-08-16       0
A coronavirus curfew was announced Monday for Melbourne, with residents confined to their homes overnight as authorities work to stamp out a Delta variant outbreak.
AFP
  12:59 UTC+8, 2021-08-16       0
Australia's second-largest city introduces coronavirus curfew
AFP

International students carry groceries from a foodbank in Melbourne on August 13, 2021 as the city's sixth lockdown has forced many international students who rely on casual work for income to turn to charities for help.

A coronavirus curfew was announced Monday for Australia's second-biggest city of Melbourne, with residents confined to their homes overnight as authorities work to stamp out a Delta variant outbreak.

More than five million Melbourne residents will be unable to leave their homes between 9:00 pm and 5:00 am from Monday evening, with essential workers requiring permits to be on the streets.

Victoria state premier Dan Andrews said the decision came after a series of street parties, pub crawls and home gatherings over the weekend, as Melbourne reached a "tipping point" in its latest outbreak.

"We've seen lots of different people flouting these rules, not doing as they should, making really poor choices," he said.

Andrews also announced that stay-at-home restrictions would be extended to September 2, saying it was necessary for the city to avoid the fate of Sydney "where it has fundamentally got away from them".

More than eight million people in New South Wales state are under lockdown – including in Sydney where residents have already been under those restrictions for almost two months.

Australia's most populous state has recorded more than 8,200 cases since the outbreak began in mid-June, with 56 related deaths in a population with low vaccination rates.

A snap lockdown was announced for the northern city of Darwin on Monday, with about 150,000 people told to stop non-essential movements for three days after a man tested positive.

"We have made the decision to lock down fast because of what we do not know," Northern Territory chief minister Michael Gunner said.

"There is a very real risk that this virus has been transmitted to others."

Australia's capital Canberra will also remain in lockdown until September 2 as health officials grapple with a small but growing outbreak in the city.

Australia won global praise for its early pandemic response but strict border closures and other measures have struggled to contain the highly transmissible Delta variant.

Repeated and lengthy lockdowns in some cities have left many people weary of restrictions, as authorities pursue an increasingly elusive "COVID zero" status until vaccination rates reach 70 percent or higher.

After a glacial rollout, nationwide vaccination efforts have accelerated in recent weeks with a quarter of Australians now fully inoculated and supplies beginning to ramp up.

Australia has recorded more than 39,000 cases of COVID-19 and 966 deaths to date in a population of 25 million.

Source: AFP   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     