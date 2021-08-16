News / World

US troops fire shots in air at Kabul airport as crowd mobs tarmac

US troops fired shots into the air at Kabul airport on Monday as thousands of Afghans crowded onto the tarmac in the hope of catching a flight out of the country.
Afghans crowd at the airport as they wait to leave from Kabul on August 16, 2021.

US troops fired shots into the air at Kabul airport on Monday as thousands of Afghans crowded onto the tarmac in the hope of catching a flight out of the country after the Taliban takeover of the country.

"I feel very scared here. They are firing lots of shots into the air," a witness told AFP.

Commercial flights from Kabul were cancelled Monday after chaotic scenes at the airport.

"There will be no commercial flights from Hamid Karzai Airport to prevent looting and plundering. Please do not rush to the airport," the Kabul airport authority said in a message sent to reporters.

