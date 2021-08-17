New Zealand moves to national lockdown over new COVID-19 case

New Zealand will move from current level 1 alert directly to the top level 4 lockdown from midnight after a positive COVID-19 case was identified in the Auckland community.

New Zealand will move from current level 1 alert directly to the top level 4 lockdown from midnight after a positive COVID-19 case was identified in the Auckland community, which is likely to be the Delta variant, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced at a press conference Tuesday.

The alert level will be reviewed after three days for all areas except Auckland and Coromandel Peninsula which are likely to remain at Level 4 for an initial period of seven days.

Under Alert Level 4, everyone is asked to stay at home or remain in local areas to prevent any further community transmission. All mass gatherings must be canceled. Schools and early childhood centers are closed but services including supermarkets, pharmacies, clinics and petrol stations will stay open at Alert Level 4.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the community case was a 58-year-old man in Auckland's North Shore who lived with his wife and tested positive on Monday. His wife, who was fully vaccinated, tested negative and would be tested again.