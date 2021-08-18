News / World

Teenager takes to the skies on round-the-world record bid

AFP
  23:15 UTC+8, 2021-08-18       0
Teenage pilot Zara Rutherford took her ultralight sports plane into the skies yesterday on the first leg of a 52-country, five-continent flight around the world.
AFP
  23:15 UTC+8, 2021-08-18       0

Teenage pilot Zara Rutherford took her ultralight sports plane into the skies yesterday on the first leg of a 52-country, five-continent flight around the world.

The intrepid 19-year-old British-Belgian dreams one day of becoming an astronaut, but for now her goal is to become the youngest woman to circumnavigate the planet flying solo.

The first leg was a short hop across the Channel from her Belgian home town of Kortrijk to England. Her 3-month trip will then take her over oceans, deserts and the vast Siberian wilderness.

She will try to avoid daunting main air hubs – apart from New York's busy JFK airport – in her tiny 325-kilogram Shark UL prop plane, and touch down instead on smaller airports and airfields for overnight rests and refuelling.

She will be on her own for flights lasting five to six hours. She has secured permission to visit countries including Greenland, Honduras, Saudi Arabia and Myanmar.

While not the youngest pilot to fly around the world solo – 18-year-old Briton Travis Ludlow, completed the trip in July – Rutherford is the youngest woman to attempt the feat.

"I'm really hoping to encourage girls and young women to go into aviation and STEM – science, technology, engineering and mathematics," she said before take-off.

"Growing up, I didn't see many women in those fields and it was quite discouraging. So I'm hoping to change that."

Her aerial odyssey can be followed on Rutherford's website, FlyZolo.com, and on the TikTok social media app.

Rutherford has a satellite telephone and a radio to communicate with air traffic control in all the countries on her route.

But in the cockpit she will be alone with her music and her podcasts.

Source: AFP   Editor: Guo Jiayi
TikTok
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     