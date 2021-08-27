News / World

US military's toll in Kabul bombing rises to 13: Pentagon

AFP
  08:57 UTC+8, 2021-08-27       0
The number of wounded was 18. Ten of those killed and several wounded were US Marines.
AFP
  08:57 UTC+8, 2021-08-27       0
SSI ļʱ
US military's toll in Kabul bombing rises to 13: Pentagon
AFP

Volunteers and medical staff bring an injured man for treatment after two powerful explosions outside the airport in Kabul on August 26.

The US Defense Department said on Thursday that the number of American troops killed in the suicide bombings at Kabul airport rose by one to 13, and the number of wounded was 18.

"A 13th US service member has died from his wounds suffered as a result of the attack on Abbey Gate," Central Command spokesman Captain Bill Urban said in a statement.

Ten of those killed and several wounded were US Marines, Marine Corps spokesman Major Jim Stenger said in a statement.

"We mourn the loss of these Marines and pray for their families," Stenger said.

"Our Marines will continue the mission, carrying on our Corps' legacy of always standing ready to meet the challenges of every extraordinary task our Nation requires," he said.

The military has yet to provide any details of what occurred in the attack, which was carried out by the Afghanistan branch of the Islamic State jihadist group.

The outer perimeter of access to the airport is controlled by the Taliban, and the airport gates are managed under heavy security by the Marines and other troops.

They have been in charge of allowing passage of into the airport of thousands of people each day seeking to flee the country after the Taliban seized control of the government.

That requires them to examine the evacuees for their travel papers and security risks, General Kenneth McKenzie, the commander of the US Central Command, said on Thursday.

"We have to check people before they get onto the airfield," McKenzie said.

"We can't do that with standoff. You ultimately have to get very close to that person," he said.

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
SSI ļʱ
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     