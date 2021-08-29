Journalists among Kabul airport explosion victims

News / World

Two journalists, including a female TV anchor, were among the victims of a deadly explosion at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, an independent Afghan media group Afghanistan Journalists Center (AFJC) said on Sunday.

"Ali Reza Ahmadi, a reporter for Raha News Agency and Najma Sadeqi, former presenter at Jahan-e-Sihat TV channel were also killed in Thursday's airport attack," AFJC wrote on Twitter.

At least 170 Afghans and 13 US soldiers were killed and about 200 people wounded in the suicide blast that hit an eastern airport gate on Thursday, when huge crowds were waiting for evacuation flights.

The victims have mostly been women and children and ISIS-K, a local affiliate of the Islamic State, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Over 100 journalists have been killed in Afghanistan in the past two decades, making the Asian country one of the most dangerous countries for journalists.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
