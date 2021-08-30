Rocket blast in Kabul after US warns of more terror attacks

The Pentagon said on Saturday that retaliation drone strikes had killed two "high-level" IS jihadists in eastern Afghanistan, but Biden warned of more attacks from the group.

A suspected rocket blast in Kabul on Sunday, hours after US President Joe Biden warned of another terror attack, added to frayed nerves in the capital as a massive airlift of tens of thousands of Afghans entered its last days.

About 114,000 people have fled the country via a US-led evacuation since the Taliban swept back into power two weeks ago, and the operation is winding down despite Western powers saying thousands may be left behind.

What had already been a chaotic and desperate operation turned bloody on Thursday when a suicide bomber from the local chapter of the Islamic State group targeted US troops stopping huge crowds of people from entering the airport.

More than 100 people died in the attack, including 13 US service personnel, slowing down the airlift ahead of Biden's deadline for evacuations to end by tomorrow.

The Pentagon said on Saturday that retaliation drone strikes had killed two "high-level" IS jihadists in eastern Afghanistan, but Biden warned of more attacks from the group.

"The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high," Biden said.

"Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours."

The US embassy in Kabul later released a warning of credible threats at specific areas of the airport, including access gates.

Late Sunday afternoon, a loud blast was heard coming from the north of the city which a security official in the toppled government said was a rocket hitting a house. Further details were not immediately available.

In recent years, the Islamic State's Afghanistan-Pakistan chapter has been responsible for some of the deadliest attacks in those countries.

They have massacred civilians at mosques, public squares, schools, and even hospitals.

While both IS and the Taliban are hard-line Sunni Islamists, they are bitter foes, with each claiming to be the true flag-bearers of jihad.

The IS attack has forced the US military and the Taliban into a form of cooperation to ensure security at the airport that was unthinkable two weeks ago.

On Saturday, Taliban fighters escorted a steady stream of Afghans from buses to the main passenger terminal, handing them over to US forces for evacuation. The troops were seen throughout the civilian side of the airport grounds and annexe buildings, while US Marines peered at them from the passenger terminal roof.

After a 20-year war, the foes were within open sight of each other, separated by just 30 meters. Also, in view of the US troops were the Taliban's "Badri" special forces in American Humvees gifted to the now-vanquished Afghan army.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday only 300 American citizens still in Afghanistan are seeking to leave the country.