Ed Asner, veteran actor and seven-time Emmy award winner, passed away at the age of 91 on Sunday, confirmed his publicist, Charles Sherman. Asner's most famous work in China is the voice of Carl Fredricksen in Pixar's animated film "Up."

Born on November 15, 1929, Asner was once the president of the Screen Actors Guild. He was known as a household character Lou Grant, a newsman on a hit US sitcom "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and then on an acclaimed spinoff series.

He is the most awarded male performer in Emmy history, having seven wins, five of which were for his role as Lou Grant.