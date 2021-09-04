News / World

Thousands in Australia sign petition asking government to give light to Chinese COVID-19 vaccines

Xinhua
  15:22 UTC+8, 2021-09-04       0
Thousands of individuals have signed a petition asking the Australian government to introduce or import COVID-19 vaccines made by China.
Xinhua
  15:22 UTC+8, 2021-09-04       0
Thousands in Australia sign petition asking government to give light to Chinese COVID-19 vaccines
AFP

A person walks past posters encouraging people to get vaccinated in Melbourne on August 31, 2021, as the city experiences it's sixth lockdown as it battles an outbreak of the Delta variant of coronavirus.

Thousands of individuals have signed a petition asking the Australian government to introduce or import COVID-19 vaccines made by China.

The petition, launched last week on the website of the Parliament of Australia, has garnered nearly 8,000 signatures, as of Saturday morning.

The campaign was initiated due to "the serious COVID-19 epidemic situation in Australia," as well as the shortage of vaccines in the country, the petition read.

Vaccines made by China are safe, effective, and cheaper, and have been supplied to millions of people in many other countries and regions, it noted.

The Australian government has been under criticism for its vaccine rollout.

On Saturday morning, Australia reported more than 1,750 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19, the third day in a row for a new record number.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     