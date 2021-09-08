News / World

Russian minister dies trying to save man during Arctic drills

  23:16 UTC+8, 2021-09-08
Russian Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev has died after he jumped off a cliff trying to save a cameraman who fell during training exercises in the Arctic city of Norilsk, officials and reports said yesterday.

"The head of the emergencies ministry, Yevgeny Zinichev, tragically died saving a person's life" at inter-agency drills in the Arctic, the ministry said in a statement.

Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the state-funded news outlet RT, said the 55-year-old minister had died as he tried to save a cameraman who fell off a cliff.

"About Zinichev," she wrote on Twitter. "He and the cameraman were standing at the edge of a cliff. The cameraman slipped and fell. Before anyone even figured out what happened Zinichev jumped into the water after the fallen person and crashed against a protruding rock."

It was not immediately clear when the death took place. The cameraman also died.

President Vladimir Putin was notified of the minister's death, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Zinichev was a member of the KGB security service in the last years of the USSR and his career took off after he served in Putin's security detail between 2006 and 2015.

Source: AFP   Editor: Guo Jiayi
