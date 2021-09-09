News / World

Japan extends COVID-19 state of emergency for 19 areas till Sept. 30

Xinhua
  17:16 UTC+8, 2021-09-09
The Japanese government Thursday formally declared the extension of the COVID-19 state of emergency for 19 areas, including Tokyo, till September 30.
The current state of emergency had been set to end on Sunday.

The state of emergency for prefectures of Miyagi and Okayama will be replaced by a quasi-state of emergency, while the remaining will remain under the strict restrictions of a state of emergency.

Under the state of emergency, people are urged to avoid crowded areas and restaurants are asked to refrain from serving alcohol and close at 8:00 pm local time, while the government would provide money for compliance.

