News / World

1st Chinese COVID-19 vaccine plant in Europe starts construction

Xinhua
  08:25 UTC+8, 2021-09-10       0
Construction of the first Chinese COVID-19 vaccine production facility in Europe started in Serbia on Thursday.
Xinhua
  08:25 UTC+8, 2021-09-10       0
1st Chinese COVID-19 vaccine plant in Europe starts construction
Xinhua

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic lays the foundation stone for the new factory in Belgrade, Serbia, on September 9, 2021.

Construction of the first Chinese COVID-19 vaccine production facility in Europe started in Serbia on Thursday.

The factory is planned to produce 30 million vaccine doses annually starting in April 2022, and is expected to supply Serbia and several countries in the region and Europe with the Chinese-developed Sinopharm vaccines.

The foundation stone for the new factory was laid by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in the presence of Chinese Ambassador Chen Bo, according to a press release from the president's office.

Vucic said that he was proud that Serbia, together with partners from China and the United Arab Emirates, was "trying and seems to be able to solve some global problems."

"This is not a partnership of interest but a proof of friendship," Vucic said.

Back in January this year, Serbia started a mass vaccination campaign with the Sinopharm jab, which has been most widely used among Serbian citizens along with products from other manufacturers.

In June, Serbia started to produce Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at the Institute of Virology, Vaccines and Sera "Torlak" in Belgrade.

Chinese vaccines, including Sinopharm and Sinovac, have been approved by the World Health Organization for emergency use.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday while addressing the 13th BRICS summit via video link that China will strive to provide a total of 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the world by the end of this year, noting that China, to date, has provided more than 1 billion doses of finished and bulk vaccines to over 100 countries and international organizations.

Since the pandemic broke out, China has sent medical aid and batches of vaccines to Serbia and helped build two "Fire Eye" laboratories for PCR testing. Chinese doctors spent months helping set up prevention measures in the country.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Sinopharm
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     