Helicopter crashes at Indonesia's airport, no casualty reported

A government helicopter crashed with its propeller and tail broken at Budiarto airport in Tangerang town near capital Jakarta on Monday, Indonesia's Ministry of Transportation said.

The Bell 429 PK-CAW helicopter overturned at the tip of the airport's runway at 10:25 am local time during a routine training without any casualties.

"The flight crew consisting of a pilot, a copilot, and a technician are safe and currently undergoing medical checks up," the ministry's spokesperson Adita Irawati confirmed to Xinhua.

Currently, officials at Soekarno-Hata international airport's authority office for region 1 and the National Transportation Safety Committee are at the crash site for initial investigations.