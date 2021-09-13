DPRK test-fires newly-developed long-range cruise missiles

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea successfully tested a new long-range cruise missile over the weekend, state media reported yesterday.

The missiles are "a strategic weapon of great significance" and flew 1,500 kilometers before hitting their targets and falling into the country's territorial waters during the tests held on Saturday and Sunday, the KCNA said.

The DPRK's latest missile tests took place amid gridlock over talks aimed at dismantling its nuclear and ballistic missile programs in return for US sanctions relief. The talks have stalled since 2019.

"In all, the efficiency and practicality of the weapon system operation were confirmed to be excellent," the KCNA said.

DPRK leader Kim Jong Un said earlier this year that developing smaller bombs was a top goal.

The Republic of Korea's military did not disclose whether it had detected the tests but said yesterday it was conducting detailed analysis in cooperation with the United States.

China yesterday called for restraint and encouraged relevant parties to meet each other halfway and solve problems through dialogues, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.

China called on both sides to push forward the political settlement of the Peninsula issues under a parallel and "step by step" principle, said Zhao.



