Death toll rises to 8 in shooting incident in Russian university

At least eight people were killed and several others were injured after a student shot randomly at the University of Perm in Russia on Monday, and the attacker has been detained, Sputnik news agency reported.

The exact number of victims is being confirmed, Sputnik quoted a spokesperson for the Russian Investigative Committee as saying.

The shooter was wounded by the police when he resisted arrest.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has instructed the health minister and the minister of science and higher education to urgently fly to Perm.