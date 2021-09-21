Biden 'looks forward' to Macron call amid submarine row: US official

The US president wants to talk with Macron "about the way forward," after Paris recalled US ambassador over the deal which killed a planned French sale of submarines to Australia.

US President Joe Biden "looks forward" to speaking with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron by telephone after relations fractured over Washington's nuclear submarine deal with Australia, a senior US official said on Monday.

Biden wants to talk with Macron "about the way forward," the official said, after Paris recalled its US ambassador over the deal which killed a massive planned French sale of submarines to Australia.

"We understand the French position. We don't share their view," the official said, amid accusations by France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian that it was "stabbed in the back," in the US-Australia agreement.