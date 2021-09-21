News / World

Trudeau headed for another minority in 'status quo' election

Reuters
  13:25 UTC+8, 2021-09-21       0
Trudeau, in power since 2015 and governing with a minority since 2019, decided to gamble on an early vote and capitalize on his government's handling of the pandemic.
Reuters
  13:25 UTC+8, 2021-09-21       0
SSI ļʱ
Trudeau headed for another minority in 'status quo' election
AFP

Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal leader Justin Trudeau (center) watches election results with wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau and children Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien at Liberal headquarters in Montreal on September 20.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on track to retain power, television networks projected on Monday as results trickled in, but looked set to fall short of his goal for a majority win.

Trudeau, in power since 2015 and governing with a minority since 2019, decided to gamble on an early vote and capitalize on his government's handling of the pandemic, which included massive spending to support individuals and businesses and pushing for high vaccination rates.

Instead, he will end up where he started after an unexpectedly tight election race characterized by a lackluster campaign and voter anger at an election during a pandemic.

CBC and CTV said Trudeau's Liberal government would hold a minority of seats in the House of Commons.

Elections Canada showed the Liberals leading in 156 electoral districts nationally, one more than they held before the election, including 111 in vote-rich Ontario and Quebec.

"It's a Groundhog Day election," said Gerald Baier, a professor of political science at University of British Columbia. "It seems that ambivalence has stayed (from the 2019 election)."

Trudeau was slated to speak at 0:30am ET (4:30am GMT).

The House of Commons holds 338 seats and a party needs to win 170 to hold a majority. The Conservatives were in second place, leading in 123 districts.

Polls reported results much more slowly than usual, with some stations forced to limit occupancy due to COVID-19 restrictions. Long lines forced some electors to wait hours to vote in southern Ontario, a critical battleground.

Only about one-third of polls in Quebec and Ontario had reported results and only 5 percent in British Columbia, another province with tight races and numerous seats.

The Canadian dollar strengthened as early results came in, rising 0.3 percent.

Status quo

Trudeau, 49, a progressive and son of former Liberal Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, swept to power in 2015. But the Liberals dropped to a minority in 2019 after Trudeau was damaged in part by disclosures that he had worn blackface years ago.

Amid a fourth wave of COVID-19, Trudeau backed vaccine mandates while Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole, 48, opposed them, preferring a combination of voluntary vaccinations and rapid testing to stop the spread of the virus.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Liu Qi
SSI ļʱ
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     