UK data breach "puts lives at risk" for 250 Afghan interpreters

The British Ministry of Defence has apologized and launched an investigation into a data breach that has "needlessly put lives at risk" by revealing the e-mail addresses of more than 250 Afghan interpreters who worked for British forces, local media reported Tuesday.

Detailed information of more than 250 former workers seeking evacuation to Britain were mistakenly copied into an e-mail from the Ministry of Defence, asking for an update on their situation, the BBC reported.

One interpreter who received the e-mail realized that more than 250 Afghans who worked with British forces had been copied into the e-mail with their profile pictures and contact details.

"This mistake could cost the life of interpreters, especially for those who are still in Afghanistan," the interpreter told the BBC.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence said an investigation has been launched into the data breach and they "apologize to everyone impacted by this breach and are working hard to ensure it does not happen again".

This is the second major data breach from the ministry this year, after sensitive documents were discovered at a bus stop in England's southeastern area of Kent in June.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
