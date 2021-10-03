﻿
More batch of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Myanmar

A new batch of 4 million doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines from China arrived in Myanmar's Yangon on Saturday, according to a release by the Chinese Embassy to Myanmar.
As of Saturday, China has supplied 20.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Myanmar, of which 3.9 million doses were donated by China, the release said.

According to the figures released by the Ministry of Health, over 3.86 million people have been fully vaccinated nationwide, while over 4.4 million people had received their first jabs as of Friday.

The number of COVID-19 infections in Myanmar has risen to 467,269 after 1,347 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, the ministry's release said.

With 46 new deaths, the death toll now stands at 17,835 and a total of 421,265 patients have recovered so far.

COVID-19 was first detected in Myanmar on March 23 last year.

